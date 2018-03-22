Cardi B Explains Her Recent Twitter Timeout

The usually very vocal Cardi B has been laying low on social media lately. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper explained her self-prescribed hiatus as a much-needed getaway from haters.

On Tuesday, March 20, the Bronx Bombshell returned to Twitter and addressed her digital leave of absence. She pointed to the constant barrage of salt she receives online as the main reason for falling back.

“Reason why i took a break from twitter is cause people are so negative and disgusting here. I had to log off,to much negativity is not good for the soul. It be people that don’t fuck with me to be the first ones under my tweets LIKE WHO SEND YOU?”

In a tweet right before she alluded to certain naysayers who are waiting for her to drop the ball.

I have a lot of people praying on my downfall .THEY GOING TO FEEL ME FIRST!!! ….KNOCK ME DOWN 9 times but i get up 10!!! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 20, 2018

Bardi is currently in Los Angeles putting the finishing touches to her major label debut album which is slated for an April release. Her recent outfit, which covered her mid-section completely, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards further fueled the rumor that she is pregnant with Offset’s baby.

