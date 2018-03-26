Troll Wow: Bow Wow’s Tweet Sparks Further Drake & adidas Sneaker Deal Speculation

Leave it up to Bow Wow to cause Twitter to go in a frenzy unintentionally. The rapper’s recent thank you shout out had the sneaker community befuddled.

Over the weekend Moss took to social media to show appreciation for his latest adidas hookup. The name he dropped though had folks thinking ChampagnePapi was joining the house that Yeezy built.

“Shout out my family at @adidasoriginals and my boy Drake at adidas for hooking me up and keeping me fly in the latest.”

Naturally the internets took this tweet as confirmation to the rumor that Drizzy was leaving Jordan Brand for adidas. In February Sole Collector reported the “Jumpman” rapper was in contract negotiations with the German sneaker brand.

Well after some research it seems Bow Wow was giving props to Drake Green, a Public Relations executive at adidas. Considering the God’s Plan video featured the OVO crew handing out Jordan shoes out to the needy people of Miami we should have all known better.

