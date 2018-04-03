GodsPlan: Drake Is First Lead Solo Male With Two 10-Week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hits

Drake continues to reign supreme after gaining another credential for being the first. This time around, Aubrey Graham becomes the first lead solo male with two No.1 records that have stayed on Billboard‘s Hot 100 for ten weeks.

In 2016, “One Dance” remained on top of the charts for ten weeks, and this year it’s “God’s Plan” that is dominating.

In the 59-years of Billboard‘s Hot 100 existence, “God’s Plan” will go down as the 36th No. 1 record out of all 1,071 songs that have been included. Only four other records have managed to record their first ten weeks as No.1. These records include “One Sweet Day” from Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men, “I’ll Be Missing You from Puff Daddy & Faith Evans, “Something About The Way You Look Tonight” from Elton John, and “Hello” from Adele.

The Canadian superstar joins elite company with his new achievement. His single currently sits on top of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts as well.

Stay tuned as we wait to see if the OVO superstar remains at the head of the charts.

[Billboard]

—

Photo: WENN.com