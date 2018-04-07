CLOSE
WATCH: Drake Drops New Single & Cameo-Filled “Nice For What” Video

Can you name all the cameos?

Drake Nice For What video still

Source: OVO / OVO

Drake knows how to make an entrance. As promised, last night (April 6), the 6 God dropped a cameo-filled video for his new single “Nice For What.”

The visual features a medley of beautiful women in all flavors including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland and many more.

Nice use of a clutch Lauryn Hill sample in the song, too.

Watch the Karenna Evan-directed video for “Nice For What” below.

