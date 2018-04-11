Drake’s Ex-Manager To Serve 8 Months For Tax Evasion

It might have been God’s plan that Drake has changed managers. His former adviser has been sentenced to jail time for not paying Uncle Sam.

On Monday, April 9 Derrick Lawrence was ordered to serve eight months for not paying his taxes from 2009 to 2011. Apparently the music executive made over two million dollars within that time period but failed to file returns.

Under his Aspire Music Group company Lawrence managed the career of Drake alongside industry veterans Cortez Bryant and Gerald “Gee” Roberson.

He chalks up the costly mistakes to poor follow up on his end. “It was never a disrespect to the government. It was a lack of knowledge. It’s my fault for not following up with my accountants who I hired” he explained to Brooklyn Federal Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo.

The paperwork has been since filed. He still owes the government about $600,000 dollars to settle his bill.

Via The Daily News

Photo: Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic