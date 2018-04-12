CLOSE
Home > News

Diddy’s Son Christian “King” Combs Releases ’90’s Baby’ Mixtape [LISTEN]

Bad Boy back.

Leave a comment
Christian Casey Combs, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Quincy Brown

Source: photo: WENN

The fruit doesn’t fall far from the Bad Boy family tree. Christian Combs has released his first solo project.

In an nostalgic effort that incorporates reinterpreted beats from one of Hip-Hop’s golden eras, King Combs merges his east coast roots with his current west coast lifestyle. For the mixtape’s cover art, Combs addresses the obvious with a throwback photo of he and his legendary father, Sean “Diddy” Combs. The photo was taken when Combs was four years old backstage

at a concert.

90’s Baby features 12 songs with features from members of his CYN collective and his father Puff Daddy on the remake of “Señorita” from his seminal classic No Way Out.

Full track listing below.

King Comb 90s Baby Artwork

Source: press handout / press handout

  1. Shiznit featuring CYNkaica$h & RJ
  2. Bad Boy Back
  3. Still Good featuring SnL
  4. No Way Out
  5. Smoove Shit featuring CYNshaq, CYNtrey & CYNneek
  6. Bad Girl featuring CYNtrey
  7. All Eyez on C
  8. Señorita featuring Puff Daddy
  9. Debarge Shit
  10. Aint Nothin featuring CYNtrey, CYNkaica$h & CYNshaq
  11. Do That featuring SnL
  12. Not Like Me

Earlier this month he released a video for “All Eyez On C”. You can listen to 90’s Baby below.

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

bad boy entertainment , Christian Combs , Diddy , King Combs

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close