Nardwuar vs Cardi B Is A History Lesson On Female Rap & Stripping Music [VIDEO]

Cardi B may have met her match when it comes to interviews. She recently sat down with Nardwuar and it was memorable to say the least.

In the 11 minute clip the Canadian interviewer stuck to his usual shtick of gifts, Hip-Hop rarities and quirky questions. He presented the “Drip” rapper with music; vinyl of course; specifically made for stripping and a book detailing the history of The Penthouse; Vancouver’s most iconic gentleman’s club.

When it came to presenting Bardi with Rap throwbacks Nard did not disappoint. He brought out a Bytches With Problems and Hoes With Attitude albums to her delight. Lastly we found out that Al B. Sure!’s “Night And Day” would be the song she would honor Offset with at their wedding.

You can see the interview in its’ entirety below.

Photo: WENN.com