Sunken Tweets: Kanye West Calls Charlamagne The New Oprah, Explains Firing Management

Kanye West is a business, man. In his latest tweet storm, Yeezy explains why he got rid of both his managers (Scooter Braun was just the latest), aims shots at TMZ and The Shaderoom, praises Charlamagne, and makes some questionable claims about being the highest paid man in sneakers, amongst other social media randomness.

Where do we begin?

Okay, it starts with Yeezy explaining he’s no one’s “client.” So he dropped his management, and lawyer, and picked up a fulltime CEO and a CFO.

I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I'm nobody's "client" — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

That is an admittedly boss move. We hope they last.

Then he parlayed his tweets into info about the business of YEEZY, his brand collab with adidas, at times.

We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Wait, what? Hey, Yeezy has always been his biggest hypbeast. Anyway…

there's been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

We will reach the prices I've promised — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Mind you, Kanye West has been promising cheaper prices for his Yeezy kicks and gear for years. But that hasn’t happened.

Then, the Shaderoom, TMZ and People all caught the Twitter chopper spray.

I follow the shade room. Please never try to play Ye. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president. Let's be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

People magazine. Watch how you speak my name. You would love a pair of Yeezys. Don't play yourself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

You’ll have to hit the flip for the Sunken Place tweets. You can’t say Kanye West isn’t self-aware.

And Yeezy really, really likes Charlamagne now.

oh and Ebro I love you. Ima let you finish but the Charlamagne interview is one of the best interviews of all time. 😂 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

the Charlamagne interview just got an offer on 10 million. Yo @cthagod should we hold off for a hundred million??? Jay Virgil Obama Trump and Mental Health. Just a few things that were discussed. Charlamagne the new Oprah — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

—

