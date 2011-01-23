Usher, Will.I.AM. And Beyonce Shine At The NRJ Awards [Photos]

The NRJ Music Awards 2011 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France, had some of the best international artists from all over the world in attendance.

However, it was Atlanta’s own Usher who picked up the award for International Male Artist of the Year.

Other winners at the 12th annual event included Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, whose collaborative video “Telephone” scored Music Video of the Year, while will.i.am and apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas were honored with International Group/Duo of the Year and Concert of the Year.

Jermaine Jackson was also in attendance as well as Columbian beauty Shakira, who took home the award for best female International Artist.

To see all the winners and who else rocked the red carpet, peep the pictures below

