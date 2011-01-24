Flavor Flav Talks Fried Chicken Business [Video]

Flavor Flav’s Fried Chicken Emerges in Iowa

Jay-Z isn’t the only Hip-Hop head getting his Colonel Sanders on, Public Enemy hype man turned reality show star, Flavor Flav has invested in a chicken franchise of his own in Clinton, Iowa.

Named, Flav’s Fried Chicken, the VH1 star’s first restaurant venture is scheduled to open today (January 24th) according to Nick Cimino, who is working with Flavor Flav to christen the new chicken joint.

According to Flav, this wont be like your average business that is owned by someone famous where you never see him or her in the building. Flav plans to get down and dirty himself.

“I don’t want to be known to just have a spot,” says the 51-year-old rapper, “I want to be known to be in my spot active.”

Check out the video below where Flav talks about being a new business owner and even gives away his secret recipe…