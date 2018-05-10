Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s ‘Bad Boys III’ Gets A Release Date

It’s officially official, the long awaited threequel to the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence cop buddy film franchise Bad Boys has gotten a release date.

According to Deadline, Bad Boys For Life is slated to release on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend of January 17, 2020 and will be directed by Adil El Arbi (Black, Gangsta) and Bilall Fallah (Black). Naturally Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will reprise their roles of wise cracking Detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett who share a brotherly bond and take on drug lords on the mean streets of Miami (watch ya back Rick Ross!).

Though the franchise is only two films deep and 23-years-old, it has grossed an impressive $314.7 million worldwide and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Bad Boys fans even though they basically drop a sequel once every decade. You’d think Dr. Dre was the man behind the franchise or something.

Are you still excited about Bad Boys For Life of nah? Let us know in the comments!

—

Photo: Getty