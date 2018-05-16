CLOSE
Home > News

Pulp Struggle: John Travolta Dancing on Stage With 50 Cent Was All Types Of Awkward [VIDEO]

Yes, 50 Cent and John Travolta are friends.

Leave a comment
Party In Honour Of John Travolta's Receipt Of The Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award - The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Gisela Schober / Getty

Can you imagine 50 Cent rapping on stage with John Travolta serving as his back up dancer? Well, that actually happened. 

Travolta aka Vincent Vega was in Cannes to premiere his new film Gotti, so naturally, Fif got booked to perform at the afterparty. There is Ferrari kicking “Just A Lil Bit” and there is Vinnie Barbarino himself, getting his two step on.

Tony Manero may be a bit tad off beat, but he still got that bop. It’s definitely awkward as f*ck, though.

Photo: Getty

50 Cent , john travolta

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close