Pulp Struggle: John Travolta Dancing on Stage With 50 Cent Was All Types Of Awkward [VIDEO]

Can you imagine 50 Cent rapping on stage with John Travolta serving as his back up dancer? Well, that actually happened.

Travolta aka Vincent Vega was in Cannes to premiere his new film Gotti, so naturally, Fif got booked to perform at the afterparty. There is Ferrari kicking “Just A Lil Bit” and there is Vinnie Barbarino himself, getting his two step on.

Tony Manero may be a bit tad off beat, but he still got that bop. It’s definitely awkward as f*ck, though.

John Travolta is onstage dancing (!) to 50 Cent at the ‘Gotti’ #Cannes2018 party. pic.twitter.com/Fivfn3Usix — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 15, 2018

Me and John Travolta partying 😆 l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018

Photo: Getty