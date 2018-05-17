Lil Pump Ends Tofu Beef With J. Cole [VIDEO]

Apparently, “Gucci Gang” rapper Lil Pump and J. Cole were beefing. It’s already squashed, though.

Reports TMZ:

J. Cole had to stop the crowd at Rolling Loud Festival in Florida over the weekend from chanting “f*** Lil Pump” when he performed his track “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’).” So we asked Pump Wednesday at LAX, how he felt about Cole’s gesture.

Pump didn’t use many words … but made it clear he’s got love for Cole.

On ‘1985’ … Cole calls out mumble rappers on the track and many fans believe the song is about Pump, although he’s never mentioned by name in the lyrics.

Lil Pump don’t want that smoke.

Photo: Getty