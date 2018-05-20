Beyoncé Buys Her Own Church In New Orleans

When Beyoncé does something, it tends to be next level. Case in point, Queen Bey just copped herself a church in New Orleans.
A church.
According to TMZ, the Lemonade singer purchased an out of commission, 7,500 sq. ft church in the N.O. that was listed for $850,000.
Do you get to haggle on a church’s price?
Anyway, the church hasn’t been in use in years due to the congregation moving on. Bey’s sister Solange has long made New Orleans her home and reportedly lives nearby.
Photo: Google Street View
