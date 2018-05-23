J.Cole & Lil Pump Interview Each Other After Deading Their Tofu Beef

Just a few days after J. Cole and Lil Pump squashed their weird tofu beef the two have taken the next step in reconciliation and actually sat down to interview each other.

Well, that was quick.

After meeting each other for the first time at last week’s Rolling Loud festival, J. Cole and Lil Pump decided to have a discussion for all to hear. DJ Akademiks posted a snippet of their conversation in which Pump can be heard talking about someone wanting to “fight” him over the smell of weed in a house.

The interview comes on the heels of J. Cole telling Angie Martinez that he “f*cks” with Pump and the rest of today’s younger generation which prompted Pump to dead the “F*ck J. Cole” chants and take the olive branch Cole extended. No word yet on when the interview will drop in it’s entirety but Akademiks suggests it should drop “soon.”

We guess it’s only a matter of time before we get a Lil Pump & J. Cole record.

—

Photo: YouTube