Pusha T Changes The Title of His Album From King Push To DAYTONA

Only a few days ago Pusha T’s manager confirmed the word on the street that the VA rapper’s King Push album was set to drop this Friday (May 25), and while that’s still the case a change has been made.

Yesterday the G.O.O.D. Music artist took to Twitter to reveal that the album that had been known as King Push will now be called DAYTONA. Why? Apparently because it represents that Pusha has “the luxury of time.”

I changed the album title from “King Push” to “DAYTONA” because I felt it didn’t represent the overall message of this body of work. “DAYTONA” represents the fact that I have the luxury of time. That luxury only comes when u have a skill set that your confident in. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 23, 2018

This album is for my family…high taste level, luxury, drug raps fans. Literally this is nothing more than the outcome of our musical therapy sessions. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 23, 2018

We’re kind of guessing that the new album title somehow references Daytona Beach or maybe even the Daytona 500. Truth be told, we weren’t mad at King Push as that also represented luxury and even royalty, but hey, to each his own.

And as if the album title change weren’t enough, Pusha elevated already high expectations on the long-awaited album by confidently stating “Ye, we’ve really outdone ourselves…thank you.”

Entirely produced by Kanye West, DAYTONA will also feature guest appearances from Yeezy and Rick Ross (more than likely a hustler’s anthem). And to coincide with the Friday release of the 7-cut deep LP the website shop.kingpush.com has gone live and features merchandise designed by Cali Thornhill Dewitt that bubbles t-shirts along with a CD and Vinyl versions of DAYTONA (those for the real OG’s).

