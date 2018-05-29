Rosario Dawson Uncertain On Returning To Marvel’s Netflix Shows

Rosario Dawson has been a vital part of the Marvel Netflix television universe as the tough-talking nurse Claire Temple, but her time in the role might be coming to an end. At the MCM Comic Con in London over the weekend, the 39-year-old actress appears to want a shift from acting to focus on raising her daughter.

Screen Geek writes:

“Yeah, its pretty wild actually. I don’t know if I’ll be back after this, to be honest, but it’s been an amazing few years. I’ve been on a lot of different shows. I mean, I don’t know if maybe they do a third season of Luke Cage potentially, or maybe if they figure out some kind of way for me to be on The Punisher – just so I can feel like I’ve done every show. But it’s been like, my daughter is high school, so I kinda wanna’ not be 3000 miles away for work.”

As noted by Screen Geek, Dawson has been a part of all the Marvel Netflix series save for The Punisher and a interest for both Daredevil and Luke Cage. Her latest appearance in the TV universe took place with The Defenders, which has battled mixed criticism despite the clashing of all the heroes outside their small screen lanes.

She is set to appear in the second season of Luke Cage which airs next month.

