Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas & Other Rockstar Favs Now Backwards Compatible On Xbox One

If you still have GTA: San Andreas in your collection, you can now blow the dust off the game and relive CJ’s adventure all over again.

Rockstar Games is adding what many consider the best game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise San Andreas to their list of backward compatible games on Xbox One starting next Thursday. Cult classics such as Midnight Club: Los Angeles and Rockstar Games presents Table Tennis will also be available too.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the more significant title out of the three games, and Carl Johnson’s story is one of the highest-selling games of all time. Rockstar can hold their heads mighty high cause it has five games on that list, four of them are GTA titles with GTA V bringing in more money than any video game, film or book ever has. The fictional setting of Los Santos was first introduced in San Andreas and fittingly served as the setting for GTA V.

Both the Xbox and Xbox 360 versions will work on Xbox One. You will also be able to download the HD remastered version which features better graphics of course and the achievements if you happen to own the original Xbox version. If you own digital versions of the games, they will pop up in your Ready To Install tab once they become available on your Xbox One.

Those three titles join Red Dead Redemption, Rockstars exceptional old-school western game who’s follow-up is slated for release this year in October. Are you excited to revisit San Andreas? We definitely are.

Photo: Rockstar Games