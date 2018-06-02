Wife Shoots Husband In The Head Because She Didn’t Like His Tone of Voice

Yes you read that correctly. Men need to watch how they talk to their women or get dealt with.

On Tuesday, May 29 police say a Florida woman shot her spouse for talking to her in what she believed to be in an off-color manner.

Lawanda Brown told authorities the couple ran a consulting business together. That day her husband had asked her to do a Google search. When she communicated her results to him is when his tone reportedly set her off.

“While she was searching for templates, Mrs. Brown stated that she could hear a tone in her husband’s voice that he was unpleased with how she was fulfilling his request,” Sheriff’s Detective Mark Murdock detailed in the arrest report.

From there things got heated but Brown was unsure of the specifics of what followed. “Mrs. Brown said she wasn’t entirely clear on what was going on, ‘It was all a blur,’ and Mr. Brown started walking out the loft,” Murdock wrote.

Her husband Tony Brown was found laying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to the back of the head. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital. A 38 revolver was found in the bedroom. Lawanda Brown is on $500,000 bond.

Via BuzzFeed

Photo: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office