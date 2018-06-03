Matt Barnes Gets Tupac Tattoo On His Hand

Former NBA player and fade deliverer Matt Barnes is a serious Tupac Shakur fan. He just got a realistic tattoo of the later rap star on his right hand.

The artwork is crazy real … and the story of how Barnes got it is even more wild.

The former Laker — who’s tatted all over — was lookin’ for a ‘Pac piece … and after seeing a Kobe Bryant tattoo that artist Steve Butcher did … he hit him up on social media and locked down an appointment.

The dopest realistic tattoo artist we’ve ever seen flew all the way to L.A. (he’s from New Zealand) to ink Matt’s hand … and he says the ex-hooper couldn’t have been cooler!

The tat is dope.

