Future ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR “No Shame,” Daz Dillinger “True To The Game” & More | Daily Visuals 6.4.18

Superfly is about to hit theaters in a couple of weeks (June 15) but Future and PARTYNEXTDOOR are ready to kick off the soundtrack right now. Featuring appearances from some of Superfly’s film cast, the visuals to “No Shame” find Future and PND lamping on top of an old school whip while we get a sneak peak at the film via clips and snippets.

Truth be told the movie does seem interesting.

On another side of town Daz Dillinger lets off some lyrical shots at Kanye West and his dragon brother Donald Trump in the black-and-white clip to “True To The Game.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Healthy Chill featuring Gucci Mane & YFN Lucci, Wiz Khalifa and FRE$H, and more.

FUTURE FT. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “NO SHAME”

DAZ DILLINGER – “TRUE TO THE GAME”

HEALTHY CHILL FT. GUCCI MANE & YFN LUCCI – “DESIGNER”

FRE$H FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “PAUL MASSON”

DON Q – “PERSONAL”

DIE ANTWOOD FT. THE BLACK GOAT – “ALIEN”

RICKI RICH & LIL BABY – “THIS MORNING”

LOUGOTCASH FT. RICH THE KID – “B*TCH IN A BAG”

ALLAN KINGDOM – “GLOBE”