President Trump Tears Up Philadelphia Eagles White House Invite

President Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of ruining, excuse us, running the country and issued a tweet disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House, a typical custom after a major sports win. Many members of the Super Bowl championship squad had no intentions of attending the ceremony, including most, if not all, the Black players on the squad so who knows what Trump’s grand gesture was supposed to do in the end.

“The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry,” Trump tweeted Monday night after his original statement went out earlier in the day.

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Far as its known, it didn’t appear that any of the players for the Eagles participated in protests of the kneeling sort although some did express support for the actions of Colin Kaepernick and others over their right to protest. Eagles players Torrey Smith took Trump’s statement to task and said the obvious.

So many lies smh

Here are some facts

1. Not many people were going to go

2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem

3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military pic.twitter.com/89GUNhJ4eE — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

Instead of hosting the Eagles, the White House will host an event Tuesday (June 5) honoring the National Anthem at 3PM ET.

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Good luck on that, President Trump.

—

Photo: Getty