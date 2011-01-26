Wiggin’ Out: Lil Kim V.S. Nicki Minaj, Who Wore It Best?

While they may not be the best friends, it’s almost impossible to look at Nicki Minaj and not see the similarities to her now arch nemesis Lil Kim.

While both New York emcees are known for their outrageous style and penchant for fashion, nothing keeps these ladies in more headlines than their colorful dos.

From pink to purple, to green to orange, the ladies are never afraid to experiment, so let’s look back at their most memorable hair styles and decide who rocked it best.

It’s a battle of the wigs; Lil Kim v.s. Nicki Minaj.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »