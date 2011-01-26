CLOSE
HomeNews

Wiggin’ Out: Lil Kim V.S. Nicki Minaj, Who Wore It Best?

Leave a comment

While they may not be the best friends, it’s almost impossible to look at Nicki Minaj and not see the similarities to her now arch nemesis Lil Kim.

While both New York emcees are known for their outrageous style and penchant for fashion, nothing keeps these ladies in more headlines than their colorful dos.

From pink to purple, to green to orange, the ladies are never afraid to experiment, so let’s look back at their most memorable hair styles and decide who rocked it best.

It’s a battle of the wigs; Lil Kim v.s. Nicki Minaj.

Lil Kim And Nicki Minaj Beef , Lil Kim Hair , Lil Kim Wig , Lil Kim Wigs , Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim , Nicki Minaj Hair , Nicki Minaj Wigs

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close