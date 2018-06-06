End Of An Era: Weekly L.A. Showcase Low End Theory Announces Final 10 Shows

The Low End Theory, a weekly hip-hop and experimental music showcase, has broken the careers of many across the vastly talented Los Angeles underground scene. The club night, which has been active for the past 12 years, announced it is coming to an end and will play 10 final shows.

Founded by producer and Alpha Pup Records founder Daddy Kev, Low End Theory has been ground zero for a bevy of acts such as Flying Lotus, JonWayne, Nosaj Thing, and residents such as Thom Yorke and James Blake among others. Daddy Kev and Nobody have served as the event’s main resident DJs along with DJ D Styles and offered such residencies to a long list of talented names.

The Low End Theory’s Instagram page was where the news first broke, spreading through social media like wildfire just as the event promoted tonight’s (June 6) event with Odd Future’s Mike G serving as one of the headlining acts. Although the event held weekly in Lincoln Heights’ Airliner venue and spread to other cities, it appears there were challenges in maintaining the event behind the scenes.

“First and foremost, the residents of Low End Theory would like to offer our sincerest gratitude for the nearly 12 years of support. It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the capacity we have, rocking over 600 Wednesdays at the Airliner in Lincoln Heights, as well as various tours and spot dates across the US, Asia, Europe and Africa. To every artist who has blessed our stage, we are grateful,” reads a part of the Low End Theory closing announcement.

It continued with, “The journey has not been without its challenges. It is therefore with a sense of sadness that we are announcing our last ten shows, starting tonight at the Airliner in Lincoln Heights, with the final Low End Theory planned for August 8. There are several factors affecting this decision. Family obligations. Work demands. Life.”

News of the event’s closing began trending across social media with many obviously floored by the news considering Low End Theory’s global recognition and popularity. We’ve collected a number of those responses which can all be seen on the flip.

Low End Theory, Beat Cinema & Project Blowed led us to All City Records, Alpha Pup, Warp, Brainfeeder, Plug Research, Elm & Oak, Hyperdub, Error Broadcast, LuckyMe, etc. for years to cop projects from the greatest talents the L.A. beat scene/culture had to offer. Myself included. — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) June 6, 2018

RIP low end theory fr, the only event series you could catch prince and frank ocean just hanging out in the crowd while flying lotus play in a cape and mask, a real life fantasy place — the fray fan account (@ANDYINTERNETS) June 6, 2018

—

Photo: Instagram/Twitter

