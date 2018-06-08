Issa Rae Says Season 3 Of ‘Insecure’ Will Focus On Toxic Masculinity

Issa Rae and her successful HBO series Insecure has become a part of pop culture and gave an inside look at Black culture never before seen in mainstream media. Rae says that the upcoming third season of her show will pull a hot topic directly from social media and turn a focus onto toxic masculinity in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

What themes do you want to explore in the next season?

I don’t want to give anything away! But I love black masculinity as it relates to black women. I think that’s something interesting that we haven’t gotten a chance to explore yet — and specifically toxic male black masculinity as it relates to black women. I’m trying to find a way to explore that and get a rounded storyline that isn’t preachy.

What else can you tease about season three?

This season is about adulting in a new way. I think we’ve watched our characters really fumble and fuck up — and in some ways in your 20s you are allowed that — but this season is about not acting like you’re naive anymore or that you don’t know better. So it is about, what does it look like to know better and to do better?

