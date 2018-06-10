Beyoncé Thong and Jay-Z Too Pic Got Y’all Reacting [Photos]

Those Carters sure are crafty. Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared some intimate photos from the On The Run II tour book and the bucky nakedness has Twitter in his feelings.
Nah, Hova isn’t in his birthday suit. But Bey is definitely ass out.
The fellas surely aren’t complaining (too much) but a lot of the chatter is over whether or not Queen Bey and King Hova are doing too much.
There’s the photo of Jigga (smoking…something) and Bey lounging in bed. No biggie expect she is topless and wearing a thong.
Oh there’s more (see on the flip). When does that new album drop, though?
Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
