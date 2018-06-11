Trey Songz Sued By Female Fan, Claims He Twisted Her Arm

Trey Songz‘s lawyer stays busy. A female fan is suing the R&B crooner for allegedly twisting her arm.

An incident allegedly went down outside a strip club last year.

Reports TMZ:

Trey Songz flew into a violent rage at 2 women trying to take a pic of him outside a strip club, leaving one of them with mental and physical injuries … according to a new lawsuit.

According to docs, the singer went after the woman in the parking lot of Vanity Grand Cabaret last year in Philly. She says her cousin tried to snap the photo, but Trey wasn’t having it.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, she says Trey grabbed and twisted her arm and wrist. She says the episode sent her into a depression and she’s had to get psychiatric treatment. As for her physical injuries, she says they could end up causing “cosmetic disfigurement.”

The woman is seeking coins for medical expenses and other damages. Her cousin is suing Trey Songz, too. Last year, she claimed Songz smacked her.

