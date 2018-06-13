Drake Spotted With Insanely Thick Model Zmeena Orr, Internet Assumes He’s Blowing Her Back Out

Drake may have taken an L, but he’s still out here winning. The 6 God was spotted leaving a restaurant with an insanely thick “model.”

She has since been identified as Zmeena Orr. Needless to say, she fits the type that Drizzy has known to lust over.

Ms. Orr has insanely thick thighs and butt that you can sit a glass on—and we’re not saying that’s a negative. Before you even ask, she has reportedly copped to purchasing those aforementioned assets…see what we did there?

Needless to say, the Internets is assuming the Boy is blowing her back out. Those are the rules.

Peep photos of Zmeena Orr below and on the flip.

I Love ❤️City Nights!!! A post shared by Zmeena (@zmeenaorr) on May 26, 2018 at 12:03am PDT

CONTINUED

—

Photo: Instagram/@zmeenaorr

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »