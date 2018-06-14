Drake Reunites ‘Degrassi’ Posse In “I’m Upset” Video, Twitter Reacts

Drake is going to keep it pushing. The Boy dropped his new music video for “I’m Upset,” which features the cast of Degrassi, and Twitter is loving it.
Hey, if you take an L, remind people why they started rocking with you in the first place. Did we mention the Jay and Silent Bob got down, too?
Also, Drizzy dropped the cover (see above) to his new album, Scorpion, which it out June 29.
Peep Wheelchair Jimmy in the Karena Evan-directed
visual film below and Twitter’s reactions on the flip.
—
Photo: YouTube/OVO
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE