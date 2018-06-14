Drake Reunites ‘Degrassi’ Posse In “I’m Upset” Video, Twitter Reacts

Drake is going to keep it pushing. The Boy dropped his new music video for “I’m Upset,” which features the cast of Degrassi, and Twitter is loving it.

IF YOU THINK THAT DRAKE CAN GET AWAY WITH NOT RESPONDING TO PUSHA AND DISTRACTING EVERYONE WITH DEGRASSI INSTEAD pic.twitter.com/C8MkQ0tetd — Uche (@uchaachi) June 14, 2018

Hey, if you take an L, remind people why they started rocking with you in the first place. Did we mention the Jay and Silent Bob got down, too?

Thanks to @Drake for letting me & @JayMewes go back to @Degrassi one more time in the most transgressive (and expensive) ep of Next Generation ever made! Loved it! But you & Karena melted my heart with the then-&-now cast credits and theme song ending! https://t.co/eYOlNdzDZO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 14, 2018

Also, Drizzy dropped the cover (see above) to his new album, Scorpion, which it out June 29.

Peep Wheelchair Jimmy in the Karena Evan-directed visual film below and Twitter’s reactions on the flip.

I REALLY NEEDED THIS I DIDN’T KNOW HOW MUCH I NEEDED IT UNTIL DRAKE GAVE IT TO US.💙💛💙💛#Degrassi pic.twitter.com/s8YFD79iCh — 𝕵𝖆𝖘𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖊🥀 (@SeIenaskru) June 14, 2018

Just lying here thinking about the degrassi reunion/drake video. I usually don’t care much about things, but I care about this. — Quinta (@quintabrunson) June 14, 2018

DRAKE AND SPINNER??? AND PAIGE??? AND DEGRASSI??? IN ONE VIDEO??? THIS NIGGA AUBREY AMAZING!!! — Jace (@retroJACE) June 14, 2018

Drake really got the Degrassi cast together for a 10 year reunion. Look at Emma. Look at Manny. Look at Spinner. Bitch, they resurrected Rick’s bitch ass. Mr. Simpson smoking weed. Paige is still THAT bitch. My first husband Marco. I am emotionally unstable on a Wednesday night. https://t.co/gpPj4kyBJ3 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) June 14, 2018

—

Photo: YouTube/OVO

