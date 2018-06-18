Rihanna Confirms A New Album Is Coming Soon

Rihanna hasn’t dropped an album in about two years, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. The Ocean’s 8 actress and Fenty Beauty founder said she’s getting back to musical form with time spent in the studio crafting her next full-length release.

As a guest on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show to help promote Ocean’s 8 along with her co-stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter, the singer was questioned on what was next for her musically.

“I actually am in the studio and working on new music,” Rih-Rih said, delighting fans who were in the studio audience.

No release date for the album has been confirmed as of yet.

@madblackthot chica, I know the topic is currently Bey, but did you see what Rihanna said last night on Graham Norton about the new album???? pic.twitter.com/KP1Kx7jRnu — C.C. (@CammieColtMTV) June 17, 2018

—

Photo: Getty