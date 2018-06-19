CLOSE
Away Teams With Dwyane Wade for New Collection [Photos]

You too, can travel in style like Dwyane Wade.

Away x Dwyane Wade

Source: Courtesy of Away / Away x Dwyane Wade

Keen-eyed travelers know that Away creates some of the best luggage in the game. The choice brand has teamed with Dwyane Wade for a collection that highlights the NBA star’s eye for style.

Away prides itself on creating essential gear for the modern traveler (their rugged but clean carry on bags with the built-in USB chargers are clutch).

The Away x Dwyane Wade team up is built upon premium aluminum suitcases that have been outfitted in matte black. The 3-time NBA champ’s collection also includes custom logo wheels and a tropical-flavored interior design that’s being touted as capturing “the attitude and energy of Miami.”

Available in four sizes (The Carry On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium and The Large), the collection will be available starting June 26 and for only a limited run. Check out detailed photos of the collection in the gallery.

Photo: Away

Dwyane Wade

