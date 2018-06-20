Nick Young Is A Fan Of That Booger Sugar? [VIDEO]

Nick Young is making the most out of his first tour as an NBA champion, including remixing his Swaggy P nickname. Now known, at least temporarily, as Swag Champ, the Golden State Warriors guard was caught on camera saying that cocaine should be legalized.
TMZ Sports reports:
“I want people to pass cocaine,” the NBA star told TMZ Sports outside 1 OAK on Tuesday night … “Everybody needs to do cocaine!”
For the record, cocaine isn’t illegal everywhere — did you know blow is sorta legal in Colombia where people can possess 1 gram or less? There’s similar laws in the Czech Republic and Uruguay.
And, there’s been a real argument that legalizing all drugs could actually benefit the society.
Swaggy P, it’s time to enjoy your offseason…legally.
