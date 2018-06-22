Netflix Renews ‘Dear White People’ For Third Season

Justin Simien’s Dear White People film dazzled audiences as it traveled on the independent film circuit back in 2014. It has since been spun off into a Netflix series, which was just renewed for an upcoming third season.

Deadline reports:

The renewal was just announced in the form of a social asset by narrator Giancarlo Esposito (finally seen for the first time in the Season 2 finale) on behalf of the Order of X (see clip below).

Based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut indie feature and produced by Lionsgate, Dear White People is set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface. The satirical series — which picks up where the 2014 Sundance hit left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.

A release date for Dear White People‘s third season has not been announced.

—

Photo: Netflix