MAGA Kanye West Denies Saying Slavery Was A Choice, Details Ghostwriters

MAGA Kanye West is at it again. In a new interview, Yeezy goes in depth about a number of topics, but people will surely be focused on discussing his denial that he called slavery a “choice” and his frankness when discussing his ghostwriters.

By now you surely remember when Kanye West infamously appeared on TMZ Live and had the audacity to say that 400 years of slavery was an option. But in case you don’t remember…

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … for 400 years? That sound like a choice,” said West on TMZ with a chuckle. “Like, you was there for 400 years and it was all of y’all?!”

Despite the video evidence, in a new interview with the New York Times, Yeezy essentially says this never happened. The passage from the Times reads:

To Kanye’s mind, what happened on TMZ was a failure of language, not ideas. “I said the idea of sitting in something for 400 years sounds — sounds — like a choice to me, I never said it’s a choice. I never said slavery itself — like being shackled in chains — was a choice,” he said. “That’s why I went from slave to 400 years to mental prison to this and that. If you look at the clip you see the way my mind works.”

He continued, delineating the path of many a Kanye West public conflagration. “I think an extreme thing; I adjust it, I adjust it, I adjust it,” he explained. “That’s the way I get to it, but I have to push to, you know, the furthest concept possible.”

Considering Donald Trump has a penchant for denying things he said (read: LYING) even moments before, we get at least one reason why Kanye West likes the liar in chief.

As for the ghostwriting thing, it came up when discussing Drake mentioning the help he sent Yeezy’s way on songs like “Yikes” and “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 2.” West in turn spoke candidly about his creative process and collaborative techniques when it comes to songwriting.

Since leaving the hospital, Kanye had been compiling notes about his experiences and feelings. For “Ye,” he turned them over to various writers, so that they might help put structure to the thoughts.

Many are people he’s worked with for years and trusts implicitly. CyHi the Prynce is, he said, the best at finding those shapes. The line on “All Mine” about Stormy Daniels, that came from Consequence. “Sometimes I take all the shine/talk like I drank all the wine,” on “Ghost Town,” was contributed by Malik Yusef.

After hearing Cardi B rap “I gotta stay out of Gucci/I’m finna run out of hangers” on her song “Drip,” Kanye tracked down her co-writer, Pardison Fontaine, and brought him to Wyoming: “I was just like, that’s something that I would have thought of and would like to say.”

The interview overall, conducted by Jon Caramanica, is very insightful. If you have the time, read the entire thing right here.

