Cardi B Confirms Top Secret Marriage To Offset

Cardi B and Offset are indeed hitched. Yesterday (June 25), news broke that the couple secretly married, and the now pregnant Bronx rapper confirmed it was true.

Basically, Cardi wanted to keep getting married to herself.

She said so in a note that she shared on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin,” she wrote. “I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

Yep, so by that time Offset got on bended knee in late October, they were already married. That also means that when the Migos rapper was allegedly caught…ya know what…we’re just going to mind our business.

Peep the full explanation below. Respect.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

Photo: Getty