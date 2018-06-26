DJ Paul Slams Struggle Rappers Via Twitter, Says It’s “Embarrassing”

DJ Paul has put in the years and earned the accolades of a long and fruitful career, so as an OG he has all the right to heap criticism on the genre that paid him. The founding Three 6 Mafia member took to Twitter Monday evening (June 25) and targeted the current Hip-Hop generation, saying that it’s “embarrassing” to be seen as a rapper these days.

“Plz Dont Call Me A Rapper! Its Embarrassing To Be A Rapper These Days! Rap Music Is A #ShitShow Now! No Talent, Targets, Thirtsy, Hungry, Desperate. SMH #MakeRapGoodAgain #GodPlease,” DJ Paul wrote via Twitter.

Responses to DJ Paul’s tweet was largely supportive with the requisite struggle rapper or two posting up links to their sounds in a bid to get seen and heard.

TMZ spoke exclusively with DJ Paul, who stated that while he understands how young artists are doing what’s expected within modern confines of the genre, he added that “Hip-Hop is gonna die” if the current crop of rappers don’t come with the originality.

