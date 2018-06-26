‘How High’ Is Finally Getting A Sequel But…

It seems like the film legacy that Method Man and Redman left behind 17 years ago will indeed live on. A decade and change after releasing their film How High, Deadline is reporting that MTV has teamed up with Universal 1440 Entertainment to make a sequel to the cult classic stoner film.

Written by Family Guy’s Artie Johann and Shawn Ries, the plot of How High 2 will revolve around “two young but business-savvy stoners embark on a pot-filled odyssey through Atlanta to find their missing weed, only to uncover a vast government conspiracy.”

What remains unclear is whether or not Tical and Funk Doc will be involved in the upcoming project as we know that “two young business-savvy stoners” doesn’t exactly describe the two OG MC’s in their 40’s. Then again we’re living in a world where alternate facts are the new law of the land so maybe Red and Meth are indeed to be considered “young.” We wouldn’t be mad at the Hip-Hop duo playing supporting roles in some capacity at the very least, though.

Original How High producer Shauna Garr is set to return to take on executive producer responsibilities while Morgana Rosenberg, Josh Vodnoy and Jason Goldberg are going to be executives in charge of production for MTV.

No word yet on a debut date for How High 2 but production is slated to begin this summer in Atlanta.

Photo: WENN