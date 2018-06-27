Eyewitness In C-Murder Nightclub Murder Case Says Cops Pressed Him To ID Rapper

In Hip-Hop lore, the case of rapper C-Murder remains largely a mystery but a new wrinkle in the matter may change things dramatically for the younger brother of Master P. A key eyewitness who identified the rapper born Corey Miller as the shooter in a Lousiana nightclub in 2002 is walking back his testimony, saying that police pressured him into naming C-Murder that carried out the deed.

The New Orleans Advocate reports:

One of two key witnesses who identified rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller as the lone gunman in a 2002 nightclub killing in Harvey has recanted, claiming in a sworn statement that Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives pressured him to lie under threat of a criminal charge.

Miller’s attorney, Paul Barker, filed a memorandum Tuesday in 24th Judicial District Court, arguing that the newly obtained affidavit from the witness, Kenneth Jordan, warrants a hearing and, ultimately, Miller’s release.

Miller, 47, is the younger brother of Percy Miller, the rap mogul better known as Master P.

As the outlet adds, Jordan repeats his claims of police pressuring him to testify against C-Murder in tonight’s (June 27) episode of Investigations Discovery.

Since being jailed, C-Murder has released four albums, including 2016’s Penitentiary Chances with Boosie Badazz. He has used his music to proclaim his innocence in the matter.

—

Photo: WENN.com