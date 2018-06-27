Wait On It: Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before Starting 20-Year Sentence

Is that what it takes to make him commit? Rapper 03 Greedo proposed to his girlfriend at his going away concert—he’s about to start a 20-year prison sentence.

Greedo gave his final performance, for now, to a packed house at L.A.’s Belasco Theater and got down on bended knee while performing his hit, “If I.” Great moment — his gf, Kei Bradley, said “yes,” and the crowd had a pretty epic reaction.

Travis Barker, DJ Carisma and Asian Doll were all there supporting Greedo at the event held by Mike Rebel and Praying Man Productions. The feel-good vibes almost made you forget Greedo starts his prison bid in less than 48 hours.

It’s really the ultimate bittersweet moment — he pled guilty to possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm this year. Greedo plans to continue releasing music from the slammer.

