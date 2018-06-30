I’ll Take Your Man: Sandi Denton Of Salt-N-Pepa Dragged Into Boyfriend’s Bitter Divorce Fight

According to the soon-to-be ex-wife of Sandi “Pepa” Denton’s current boyfriend, the Salt-N-Pepa rapper took the title of the group’s 1986 hit “I’ll Take Your Man” literally. According to public accounts, Aundre Dean and his wife Jordyn Taylor are undergoing a bitter divorce and Pepa’s name is getting dragged into it.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Aundre Dean — who Pepa has been calling her man on social media — filed for divorce from his wife Jordyn Taylor on March 8.

He says they got married in 2016 and separated in January 2018. They have a 1-year-old son and Taylor just gave birth to their second child this week. Dean is asking the court to deny Taylor spousal support and is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Taylor responded to the divorce and is seeking primary physical and legal custody and wants Dean to only get visitation.

At the time of her filing, Taylor was eight months pregnant with their second child and said of Dean, “He abandoned me and our one-year-old son and cheated on me with another woman. He has not paid any support and I am the victim of domestic violence, and there is currently a TRO in place.”

Taylor’s lawyer wrote in a filing that Dean and Pepa’s public airing of their relationship online and throughout social media has caused her and her family embarrassment and is seeking that her attorney fees also be paid by Dean.

Taylor has clapped at Pepa online in times past in a biting Instagram post, which can be viewed below.

