Melyssa Ford In Severe Car Accident, Suffers Fractured Skull

Melyssa Ford was in a violent car accident and has suffered severe injuries. Fortunately, the model and co-host of Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored was wearing her seatbelt.

According to her friend Maryam Iman’s Instagram post, Ford got clipped by an 18-wheeler, sending her jeep flipping three times. Ford was hospitalized with a fractured skull and bleeding in her brain.

The accident reportedly occurred Thursday night (June 28) in Los Angeles but there are still no details as far as where is specifically occurred or what hospital Ford is recovering it.

Prayers up.

