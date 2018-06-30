Melyssa Ford In Severe Car Accident, Suffers Fractured Skull

Melyssa Ford was in a violent car accident and has suffered severe injuries. Fortunately, the model and co-host of Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored was wearing her seatbelt.
According to her friend Maryam Iman’s Instagram post, Ford got clipped by an 18-wheeler, sending her jeep flipping three times. Ford was hospitalized with a fractured skull and bleeding in her brain.
The accident reportedly occurred Thursday night (June 28) in Los Angeles but there are still no details as far as where is specifically occurred or what hospital Ford is recovering it.
Just yesterday my best friend/adopted big sister @melyssaford Got clipped by an 18 wheeler…her jeep flipped three times. Thank god she was wearing her seatbelt but sustained serious head inquiries. She fractured her skull as well as a concussion and bleeding in her brain. Seeing you in the hospital bed reminded how short life is and how fast things can happen. Driving home yesterday from the hospital completely choked me up. It’s a blessing you are still here with us. However I’m absolutely disgusted by the lack of sensitivity and ignorant comments being made on instagram. This is not a joke. She is beyond lucky to be alive. Nothing is fucking funny about someone getting in a car accident. Mel has an 10 inch open wound that had to be surgically closed with staples and stitches and several abrasions on her body. Life is short and so please spread love. Please only send my friend love and healing during this time. Hug your loved ones and hold them close ❤️ love you @melyssaford and I’m glad you’re still here with us.
See the damage Ford’s car suffered on the flip.
Prayers up.
