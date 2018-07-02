Killer Mike Calls Nas “One Of The Greatest MC’s In The World”

While Killer Mike is a formidable talent in his own right, he gives props where props are due. He recently gave Queensbridge’s finest, Nas, high praise.

In the newest episode of Netflix’s Rapture series, Nas’ historic career is highlighted. The “One Mic” rapper is visited in a session where Mike Bigga is recording his portion of the soundtrack, leading to an insightful exchange between the two and Nas giving Mike praise.

Billboard Magazine caught up with the Atlanta native to discuss God Son’s legacy. “Nas is truly one of the greatest lyricists to ever come out of Queens, which has produced more great MC’s than any other borough. He’s one of the greatest emcees of my lifetime and in the world. He’s also a friend. So, for him to say that, I really appreciate it.”

Mike also shared some words of wisdom Jones gave him during the studio visit. “The best advice that I’ve gotten from Nas is honestly to just be me and to keep staying true to myself,” he revealed. “It took me a long time to figure out how to pop, but then, when you get famous, people are kind of like, ‘Oh, well, we don’t want as much of you.’ Nas really taught me to keep being intelligent, keep being street, keep being unapologetic about it and keep being down for the people.”

You can listen to the track in question “Black Power, White Powder” below.

Via Billboard

