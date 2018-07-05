Jar Jar Binks Actor Reveals He Was Suicidal After ‘Star Wars’ Fans Unleashed Dark Side Slander

The Star Wars prequel trilogy of the late 90’s were all kinds of struggle and while fans of the franchise have many reasons to despise and bemoan Episodes I and II (III was actually dope), Jar Jar Binks was the main target of everyone’s hate. Almost immediately after the debut of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, moviegoers criticized the goofy alien with the Caribbean accent for not only being the corniest a character ever created but for what people felt were racist implications the character embodied.

Twenty years later we’re now learning that the actor behind the much-maligned CGI character, Ahmed Best, took the backlash so personalyl that he actually contemplated suicide.

Star Wars fanatics really can be the worst in the business.

Taking to Twitter to reflect on that experience, Best wrote, “20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was a place I almost ended my life.”

Whoa?! It wasn’t that serious, bruh!

Luckily Ahmed thought better of things and decided to live his life to the fullest instead of jumping off that cliff and is now a proud father who can teach his son how to cope with the hard times that come with life.

20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival. Would this be a good story for my solo show? Lemme know. pic.twitter.com/NvVnImoJ7N — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) July 3, 2018

In response to Best’s shocking revelation, fellow Star Wars alumni took to Twitter themselves to let him know that they were actually fans of Jar Jar Binks. Last Jedi director Rian Johnson (who’s gotten lots of blowback himself for his film), Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, and puppeteer Frank Oz expressed some kind words to the once-troubled actor.

Lots of love to you Ahmed. I think there are many of us who’d get quite alot from hearing your story. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 3, 2018

I LOVED Jar Jar Binks. I know I’ll get raked over the coals for saying that but I just will never understand the harshness of people’s dislike of him. I do character work. He is a GREAT character! Okay. Go ahead. Shoot. Gimme all ya got—but you’ll never make me change my mind. https://t.co/RHhhXUlU5C — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) July 4, 2018

.@ahmedbest you have always been a wonderful person and I think your story needs to be heard and people are ready to hear it. Opening up publicly would be an inspiration to many. — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) July 4, 2018

Interestingly enough, in an interview with Wired, Ahmed Best revealed that he had gotten death threats from furious fans over the Internet when the Internet was in its infancy stage. We can only imagine how bad things would’ve been had social media and high-speed internet was the norm back then. Sheesh!