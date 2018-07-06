Zaytoven Says That He & Future Recorded 100 Songs For ‘Beast Mode 2’

Back in 2015, Future and Zaytoven collaborated for the much-revered project, Beast Mode. And while it was only 9 tracks deep (a la Illmatic), the album was potent enough to abide by the age-old stoner proverb, it’s not about quantity, it’s about quality.

Yesterday the duo finally dropped the sequel to their 2015 project, Beast Mode 2 and like its predecessor, it was only 9 cuts deep, but it could’ve been much longer. Much. Longer.

In an interview with FADER, Zaytoven opened up about the making of the album and revealed that the duo recorded 100 songs for their latest project. Yes, 91 more songs than featured on Beast Mode 2.

When asked how many cuts were being considered for the project, Zaytoven opened up pandora’s box when he said, “I’d say about 100 songs. That’s just in the vault. It’s really about finding a combination of songs that work together ‘cause, really, all the songs are dope. But all of ‘em don’t work together as a collective project. It’s really just narrowing it down like, OK, this has to go on it, this songs fits with this.”

In other words, the two have enough Beast Mode material to rival that of Tupac’s Makaveli series. That’s really saying something. If only Biggie had 100 unheard tracks stashed somewhere.

No word on whether or not any of those songs will lead to another Beast Mode installment in the future or if those songs will even see the light of day, but best believe that fans will demand some releases. We wouldn’t be surprised if a few joints are leaked here and there over time.

—

Photo: Getty