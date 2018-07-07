Nicki Minaj Unleashes “Bed” Video Featuring Ariana Grande [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj has been teasing images from the latest video shoot for her single “Bed” featuring Ariana Grande, and the Queendom can finally rejoice. The Queen from Queens unleashed the visual Friday (July 6) and while there’s not much bed action going, there’s plenty of skin and beach.

As the release of her fourth studio album Queen approaches, Minaj is currently working “Bed” as a single, linking up with her past collaborator Grande. Minaj, who plays the role of a sultry mermaid, stunts in a white bikini with Grande also matching colors in the outfit department. Minaj says there will be additional versions of “Bed” coming soon, perhaps as soon as the weekend ends out.

Check out Nicki Minaj’s “Bed” video featuring Ariana Grande below.

One more thing; there r 2 #BedVideo edits, as there were 2 directors involved. You’ll see the first today. 😛🎀🎁 also, it won’t be on vevo for like another 24 hours. You’ll see it on YouTube until then. I’ll prob release the other edit in a week. Idk. 💭🦄🧜🏽‍♀️🎀 🛏 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2018

