Dave Chappelle Isn’t Concerned With Backlash Over #MeToo Jokes

Dave Chappelle has made a career out of pushing the lines of comedy and harsh commentary, using his sharp if abrasive wit to get others to pay attention to whatever point he’s making. He faced criticism for making a joke during one of his Netflix stand-up specials about Louis C.K.’s “Me Too” moment but isn’t terribly concerned with the backlash so it appears.

Chappelle recently joined PBS Newshour which aired last Friday (July 6) for an interview ahead of a performance in San Francisco in where the comedian spoke to host Jeffrey Brown about his journey back to comedy, and what it means to be fearless in telling jokes that some might think are off color.

“I don’t think people pay money to see a guy speak precisely and carefully,” Chappelle said. “I don’t think they want to pay to see somebody worried about the repercussions of what they say. They just want to see someone try to get at something honest, or maybe something relatable, or have some fun with something.”

Check out Dave Chappelle’s PBS Newshour segment below.

