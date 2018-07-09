DJ Nabs Accuses Nas Of Sleeping With Girlfriend

This one is going to take some work to try and break down. Atlanta Hip-Hop figurehead DJ Nabs has accused Nas of sleeping with his girlfriend and confronted the rapper via a letter, in which he admitted that he left his wife for the woman in question.

Page Six has the exclusive details:

“On May 19th, 2018 after my performance in Atlanta with the Youngbloodz, my girlfriend didn’t come home one night. After confronting her and getting the silent treatment, I discovered on my own, texts and emails, that [proved] she had a sexual relationship” with the rapper, dating back to 2014, he wrote in a letter, seen by Page Six.

Nabs says in the missive that when he showed Santos the evidence, “she defiantly admitted to sleeping with [Nas] the night she didn’t come home,” claiming that she and Nabs “were over” at the time, and defended “the explicit texts I discovered saying, ‘the sexual texts are a minuscule part of our friendship.’ ”

Nabs told us he fell in love with Santos while he himself was married to another woman. He claims Santos had just broken up with another man — who also accused her of cheating with Nas — but he ignored the warning signs.

“[I thought] it was . . . acting out of insecurity and just accepted Nas was a friend of hers . . . She was sleeping with Nas during our relationship,” he said.

The outlet adds Nabs partly went public with the details to apologize to his wife for leaving her for another woman. Yikes.

