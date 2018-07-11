DC Producer Tone P Disses Wale, Says Rapper Has Terrible “Business Practices”

Wale has a new beef on his hands after former collaborator and producer Tone P is accusing the DMV star of having, in his words, poor business practices. In a series of Instagram videos, Tone P repeatedly slammed the newly-signed Epic Records artist despite just heaping praise upon him at the top of the year.

A quick look at Tone P’s Instagram page reveals that he was quite proud of his accomplishments and work alongside Wale. That kicked off into placements with other artists such as Teyana Taylor, Maybach Music Group, and others. Just in January this year, Tone P wrote of Wale, “I would like to thank @wale for believing in me through our constant up and down history as we still are the best artist/producer duo from DC hands down!”

That has since changed.

In an Instagram video, Tone appears angry that Wale is either ignoring his request to speak or has some issue with local Grammy-winning producer Rich Harrison taking something Tone either had a hand in or created and not involving him in the process. Tone P played a since-deleted video of Wale dancing to a beat Harrison worked on that appears to be built upon from his upcoming debut album, Colorblind.

Tone P’s latest video was considerably less profane than the previous offerings, but he was no less curt in saying that Wale “wouldn’t chin up” and that the rapper is “100% b*tch made” along with other quips.

Wale has yet to respond to Tone P as far as we can tell.

Photo: WENN