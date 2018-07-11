Desus & Mero Says Viceland Low-Balled Them, Says Company Booted Them Early

By now, the journey of Desus & Mero going from Twitter’s most-retweeted funnymen to media darlings is known to most. After the ending of their popular show on Viceland, it has since come out that the network pulled the plug two months early on the pair, who both suggest that they were largely undervalued.

In an exclusive sit-down with Bossip after appearing together at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, the Bodega Boys told their side of the story involving the end of their time up at Viceland.

From Bossip:

“Can I just be messy off the rip right now?” Desus began. “Vice has us for 2 more months….we did not leave Vice, Vice ended our contract. They were in their feelings because we were leaving.”

He continued, explaining, “We could still be doing the show, and it bothers me because now people are tagging us like ‘do this, do this, what would your reactions be for this?’ and I’m like, ‘yo wow, what would my reaction be?’”

Mero summed up the situation succinctly: “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.”

The pair added in the chat that Viceland wanted them to shoot 160 episodes per year and to not take a vacation as it tanked their ratings. Desus and Mero’s show, by their account, was the network’s highest-rated show and the online chatter surrounding them certainly signified that.

For their part, Desus and Mero don’t seem bitter about the split and instead are poised to keep giving Bodega Hive the content they’ve come to know and love.

—

Photo: WENN