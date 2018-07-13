The Black Eyed Peas “Get It,” Troy Ave “Uhohhh” & More | Daily Visuals 7.12.18

The Black Eyed Peas have really been going hard with their social-political content and their latest video continues to put a shine on today’s injustices and racial bias from law enforcement.

For BEP’s visual to “Get It” the Cali group demonstrates how law enforcement specifically target the Black and Hispanic community while Donald Trump enjoys watching White Supremacists and Trumpians who walk the streets freely. We seem close to living in Purge-ish times for real.

Speaking of which, Troy Ave landed himself a spot on the soundtrack to The First Purge and for his clip to “Uhohhh” he recreates the lawless atmosphere in which the film takes place.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mura Masa featuring Octavian, Asian Doll, and more.

BLACK EYED PEAS – “GET IT”

TROY AVE – “UHOHHH”

MURA MASA FT. OCTAVIAN – “MOVE ME”

AD FT. MAXO KREAM – “FROM THE BLOCK”

ASIAN DOLL – “CRUNCH TIME”

CASEY VEGGIES FT. 03 GREEDO – “BROKE”

DENZEL CURRY – “CLOUT COBAIN”

KWAMIE LIV – “FOLLOW MY HEART”

YBN CORDAE – “KUNG FU”